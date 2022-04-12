EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|73
|52
|15
|6
|110
|305
|216
|x-Toronto
|73
|47
|20
|6
|100
|279
|226
|Tampa Bay
|72
|44
|20
|8
|96
|239
|204
|Boston
|73
|45
|23
|5
|95
|229
|199
|Detroit
|73
|28
|35
|10
|66
|210
|281
|Buffalo
|75
|27
|37
|11
|65
|208
|266
|Ottawa
|73
|27
|40
|6
|60
|197
|237
|Montreal
|73
|20
|42
|11
|51
|192
|279
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|74
|48
|18
|8
|104
|247
|177
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|74
|47
|21
|6
|100
|227
|191
|Pittsburgh
|75
|42
|22
|11
|95
|247
|210
|Washington
|73
|41
|22
|10
|92
|249
|212
|N.Y. Islanders
|72
|34
|29
|9
|77
|200
|200
|Columbus
|73
|34
|33
|6
|74
|235
|273
|Philadelphia
|73
|23
|39
|11
|57
|190
|265
|New Jersey
|72
|25
|41
|6
|56
|221
|269
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|72
|52
|14
|6
|110
|275
|198
|St. Louis
|73
|43
|20
|10
|96
|268
|209
|Minnesota
|71
|44
|21
|6
|94
|263
|222
|Nashville
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|236
|210
|Dallas
|72
|41
|27
|4
|86
|214
|217
|Winnipeg
|74
|35
|28
|11
|81
|230
|232
|Chicago
|72
|24
|37
|11
|59
|192
|255
|Arizona
|72
|22
|45
|5
|49
|179
|265
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|72
|44
|19
|9
|97
|253
|178
|Edmonton
|73
|42
|25
|6
|90
|255
|230
|Los Angeles
|74
|38
|26
|10
|86
|212
|214
|Vegas
|73
|40
|29
|4
|84
|234
|216
|Vancouver
|73
|35
|28
|10
|80
|212
|206
|Anaheim
|75
|29
|33
|13
|71
|210
|245
|San Jose
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|186
|228
|Seattle
|72
|23
|43
|6
|52
|186
|250
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 5, Toronto 2
Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Washington 9, Philadelphia 2
Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Boston 2
Ottawa 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.
