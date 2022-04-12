EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7352156110305216
x-Toronto7347206100279226
Tampa Bay724420896239204
Boston734523595229199
Detroit7328351066210281
Buffalo7527371165208266
Ottawa732740660197237
Montreal7320421151192279

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7448188104247177
x-N.Y. Rangers7447216100227191
Pittsburgh7542221195247210
Washington7341221092249212
N.Y. Islanders723429977200200
Columbus733433674235273
Philadelphia7323391157190265
New Jersey722541656221269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7252146110275198
St. Louis7343201096268209
Minnesota714421694263222
Nashville724126587236210
Dallas724127486214217
Winnipeg7435281181230232
Chicago7224371159192255
Arizona722245549179265

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary724419997253178
Edmonton734225690255230
Los Angeles7438261086212214
Vegas734029484234216
Vancouver7335281080212206
Anaheim7529331371210245
San Jose712933967186228
Seattle722343652186250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Washington 9, Philadelphia 2

Florida 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Boston 2

Ottawa 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 4, SO

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 6 p.m.

