EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
