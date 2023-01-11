EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|40
|32
|4
|4
|68
|156
|88
|Toronto
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|141
|108
|Tampa Bay
|39
|25
|13
|1
|51
|139
|115
|Buffalo
|39
|20
|17
|2
|42
|152
|135
|Florida
|42
|19
|19
|4
|42
|138
|145
|Detroit
|39
|17
|15
|7
|41
|121
|134
|Ottawa
|40
|18
|19
|3
|39
|120
|127
|Montreal
|41
|16
|22
|3
|35
|109
|156
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|130
|113
|New Jersey
|41
|26
|12
|3
|55
|141
|109
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|23
|12
|7
|53
|138
|116
|Washington
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|140
|118
|Pittsburgh
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|133
|121
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|22
|17
|3
|47
|130
|116
|Philadelphia
|41
|16
|18
|7
|39
|114
|133
|Columbus
|40
|12
|26
|2
|26
|103
|158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|42
|25
|11
|6
|56
|146
|111
|Winnipeg
|41
|26
|14
|1
|53
|138
|110
|Minnesota
|40
|22
|14
|4
|48
|129
|116
|St. Louis
|42
|21
|18
|3
|45
|136
|151
|Nashville
|39
|19
|14
|6
|44
|111
|115
|Colorado
|39
|20
|16
|3
|43
|116
|115
|Arizona
|40
|13
|22
|5
|31
|110
|149
|Chicago
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|144
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|Los Angeles
|44
|24
|14
|6
|54
|148
|149
|Seattle
|40
|24
|12
|4
|52
|147
|125
|Calgary
|42
|19
|14
|9
|47
|132
|128
|Edmonton
|42
|21
|18
|3
|45
|147
|144
|Vancouver
|40
|17
|20
|3
|37
|139
|161
|San Jose
|42
|13
|21
|8
|34
|130
|157
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|25
|4
|28
|96
|169
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 3
Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 4
Seattle 4, Buffalo 3
New Jersey 5, Carolina 3
Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5
N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO
Dallas 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
St. Louis 4, Calgary 3, OT
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
Florida 5, Colorado 4
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Calgary at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
