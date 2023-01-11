EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4032446815688
Toronto41259757141108
Tampa Bay392513151139115
Buffalo392017242152135
Florida421919442138145
Detroit391715741121134
Ottawa401819339120127
Montreal411622335109156

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina41259757130113
New Jersey412612355141109
N.Y. Rangers422312753138116
Washington432314652140118
Pittsburgh402113648133121
N.Y. Islanders422217347130116
Philadelphia411618739114133
Columbus401226226103158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas422511656146111
Winnipeg412614153138110
Minnesota402214448129116
St. Louis422118345136151
Nashville391914644111115
Colorado392016343116115
Arizona401322531110149
Chicago39102542486144

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas422713256140120
Los Angeles442414654148149
Seattle402412452147125
Calgary421914947132128
Edmonton422118345147144
Vancouver401720337139161
San Jose421321834130157
Anaheim41122542896169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 4

Seattle 4, Buffalo 3

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5

N.Y. Rangers 4, Minnesota 3, SO

Dallas 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

St. Louis 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Colorado 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

