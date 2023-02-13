EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston52398583193113
Toronto543214872181145
Tampa Bay523416270187153
Florida552623658192190
Buffalo512621456188177
Detroit512320854154168
Ottawa512424351154165
Montreal532227448144194

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina523410876175142
New Jersey523413573181139
N.Y. Rangers533114870178141
Washington552821662169157
Pittsburgh522617961169163
N.Y. Islanders562723660162155
Philadelphia5522231054149171
Columbus531633436135204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5430141070181139
Winnipeg533319167171138
Colorado512819460157143
Minnesota522820460158152
Nashville502519656140147
St. Louis522425351162190
Arizona531728842142189
Chicago511630537125186

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas543218468177152
Seattle533018565185167
Edmonton543019565201176
Los Angeles542918765179183
Calgary5325181060172162
Vancouver532128446181215
San Jose5417261145166204
Anaheim541731640135223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Montreal 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Vegas 7, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

