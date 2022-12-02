EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston221930388848
Toronto251555357662
Tampa Bay231481298072
Detroit221165277270
Florida241194268382
Montreal2312101256778
Buffalo2410131219089
Ottawa228131176774

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey241941399055
Carolina241365317067
N.Y. Islanders241590307862
Pittsburgh241284288376
N.Y. Rangers241194267268
Washington2510114246978
Philadelphia248115215779
Columbus217122166087

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas241464329366
Winnipeg211461296853
Colorado211371277456
Minnesota221192246765
Nashville221192245969
St. Louis2311120226784
Arizona217113175775
Chicago226124165683

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas251771358667
Seattle231553338770
Los Angeles261394309093
Edmonton2413110268287
Calgary2310103236872
Vancouver249123218193
San Jose268144207792
Anaheim2461621459101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

