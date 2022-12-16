All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|29
|23
|4
|2
|48
|112
|64
|Toronto
|31
|19
|6
|6
|44
|101
|73
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|105
|85
|Detroit
|29
|13
|10
|6
|32
|85
|91
|Florida
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|104
|102
|Buffalo
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|122
|106
|Montreal
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|88
|105
|Ottawa
|29
|13
|14
|2
|28
|89
|91
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|30
|21
|7
|2
|44
|105
|73
|Carolina
|29
|17
|6
|6
|40
|84
|75
|Pittsburgh
|30
|18
|8
|4
|40
|106
|86
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|16
|10
|5
|37
|96
|86
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|17
|12
|1
|35
|95
|84
|Washington
|32
|15
|13
|4
|34
|95
|94
|Philadelphia
|31
|10
|14
|7
|27
|74
|100
|Columbus
|29
|10
|17
|2
|22
|81
|119
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|31
|18
|8
|5
|41
|112
|85
|Winnipeg
|29
|19
|9
|1
|39
|96
|76
|Minnesota
|29
|16
|11
|2
|34
|92
|86
|Colorado
|28
|15
|11
|2
|32
|88
|83
|Nashville
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|71
|87
|St. Louis
|30
|13
|15
|2
|28
|90
|115
|Arizona
|27
|9
|14
|4
|22
|74
|99
|Chicago
|28
|7
|17
|4
|18
|66
|105
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|32
|22
|9
|1
|45
|108
|86
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|109
|120
|Edmonton
|31
|18
|13
|0
|36
|116
|107
|Seattle
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|100
|94
|Calgary
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|90
|93
|Vancouver
|29
|13
|13
|3
|29
|101
|112
|San Jose
|31
|10
|16
|5
|25
|96
|112
|Anaheim
|31
|8
|20
|3
|19
|75
|132
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO
Thursday's Games
Carolina 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1
Anaheim 5, Montreal 2
Dallas 2, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2
Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, SO
Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1, OT
Vegas 4, Chicago 1
Buffalo 4, Colorado 2
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
