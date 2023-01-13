All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4132546815691
Toronto432610759144113
Tampa Bay402613153144119
Detroit401815743125135
Buffalo402018242154139
Florida431920442140149
Ottawa411919341125130
Montreal421722337113159

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina42269759136115
New Jersey412612355141109
N.Y. Rangers432412755140117
Washington442315652143123
Pittsburgh402113648133121
N.Y. Islanders432218347131119
Philadelphia421718741119136
Columbus411227226105164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas432511757147113
Winnipeg422714155142112
Minnesota412314450132117
St. Louis432119345137155
Nashville411916644115121
Colorado402017343118118
Arizona411323531113154
Chicago40112542689146

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas432813258144122
Los Angeles452514656152152
Seattle412512454150125
Calgary432014949136129
Edmonton432218347153146
Vancouver411721337143166
San Jose431322834133161
Anaheim42122642898175

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Seattle 3, Boston 0

Detroit 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Carolina 6, Columbus 2

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4

Minnesota 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Ottawa 5, Arizona 3

Vegas 4, Florida 2

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

