EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4334547216694
Toronto442611759147117
Tampa Bay422813157152122
Florida452120446148153
Buffalo422119244160146
Detroit421817743131145
Ottawa431921341126139
Montreal441823339116162

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina44279862141120
New Jersey442912361156116
N.Y. Rangers452513757144120
Washington462416654148129
Pittsburgh432215650139130
N.Y. Islanders452318450136124
Philadelphia441819743122143
Columbus431328228110170

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg442914159148114
Dallas452612759156119
Minnesota422414452134118
Colorado422217347131121
St. Louis452220347141160
Nashville432017646120127
Arizona431325531115158
Chicago41112642694154

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas452815258147130
Seattle432613456159134
Los Angeles462515656154157
Edmonton452418351164150
Calgary452115951143136
Vancouver431822339150173
San Jose451323935137172
Anaheim441227529103185

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Boston 6, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

New Jersey 4, San Jose 3, SO

Dallas 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, Calgary 1

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video