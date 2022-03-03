EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|11
|6
|76
|182
|146
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|75
|218
|161
|Toronto
|54
|35
|15
|4
|74
|198
|157
|Boston
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|161
|146
|Detroit
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|160
|194
|Ottawa
|52
|19
|28
|5
|43
|137
|166
|Buffalo
|55
|17
|30
|8
|42
|148
|196
|Montreal
|54
|13
|34
|7
|33
|127
|206
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|54
|37
|12
|5
|79
|185
|130
|Pittsburgh
|55
|33
|14
|8
|74
|178
|148
|N.Y. Rangers
|54
|34
|15
|5
|73
|162
|137
|Washington
|56
|29
|18
|9
|67
|180
|156
|Columbus
|54
|28
|25
|1
|57
|179
|196
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|20
|22
|8
|48
|128
|142
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|30
|5
|43
|167
|197
|Philadelphia
|53
|16
|27
|10
|42
|131
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|54
|40
|10
|4
|84
|218
|153
|St. Louis
|53
|32
|15
|6
|70
|191
|146
|Minnesota
|51
|31
|17
|3
|65
|191
|162
|Nashville
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|166
|155
|Dallas
|53
|30
|20
|3
|63
|155
|154
|Winnipeg
|54
|24
|21
|9
|57
|163
|166
|Chicago
|54
|19
|27
|8
|46
|134
|185
|Arizona
|53
|14
|35
|4
|32
|122
|195
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|52
|32
|14
|6
|70
|182
|125
|Los Angeles
|55
|29
|19
|7
|65
|162
|157
|Vegas
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|175
|157
|Edmonton
|54
|30
|21
|3
|63
|179
|171
|Anaheim
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|165
|172
|Vancouver
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|154
|158
|San Jose
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|143
|168
|Seattle
|56
|17
|34
|5
|39
|144
|199
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo 5, Toronto 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3
Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3
Seattle 4, Nashville 3
Thursday's Games
Washington 4, Carolina 0
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 11:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 5 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg,6 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.