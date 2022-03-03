EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay523511676182146
Florida533513575218161
Toronto543515474198157
Boston543218468161146
Detroit542424654160194
Ottawa521928543137166
Buffalo551730842148196
Montreal541334733127206

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina543712579185130
Pittsburgh553314874178148
N.Y. Rangers543415573162137
Washington562918967180156
Columbus542825157179196
N.Y. Islanders502022848128142
New Jersey541930543167197
Philadelphia5316271042131184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado544010484218153
St. Louis533215670191146
Minnesota513117365191162
Nashville543020464166155
Dallas533020363155154
Winnipeg542421957163166
Chicago541927846134185
Arizona531435432122195

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary523214670182125
Los Angeles552919765162157
Vegas543020464175157
Edmonton543021363179171
Anaheim562621961165172
Vancouver552623658154158
San Jose542424654143168
Seattle561734539144199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, St. Louis 3

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 3

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Carolina 0

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 11:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg,6 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

