EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston221930388848
Toronto241455337361
Tampa Bay221381277671
Detroit211164266865
Florida231094247881
Montreal2211101236577
Buffalo229121198179
Ottawa218121176671

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey231940388751
N.Y. Islanders241590307862
Carolina231265296463
Pittsburgh231184267973
N.Y. Rangers231094246967
Washington2410113236775
Philadelphia238105215675
Columbus217122166087

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas231364308866
Winnipeg211461296853
Colorado201271256852
Minnesota211092226262
Nashville211092225566
St. Louis2211110226378
Arizona207103175470
Chicago216114165278

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas241761358363
Seattle221453318468
Los Angeles251294288590
Edmonton2212100247478
Calgary221093236770
Vancouver239113218088
San Jose258134207689
Anaheim236152145996

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 4, Montreal 0

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 0

Calgary 6, Florida 2

Washington 5, Vancouver 1

Seattle 9, Los Angeles 8, OT

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

