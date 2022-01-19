EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|41
|27
|9
|5
|59
|141
|117
|Florida
|39
|26
|8
|5
|57
|159
|116
|Toronto
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|123
|93
|Boston
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|112
|97
|Detroit
|40
|18
|17
|5
|41
|108
|130
|Buffalo
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|101
|134
|Ottawa
|32
|11
|19
|2
|24
|90
|115
|Montreal
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|83
|139
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|36
|26
|8
|2
|54
|126
|81
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|113
|96
|Washington
|40
|22
|9
|9
|53
|133
|111
|Pittsburgh
|38
|23
|10
|5
|51
|125
|100
|Columbus
|36
|17
|18
|1
|35
|116
|131
|Philadelphia
|39
|13
|18
|8
|34
|98
|133
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|75
|88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|36
|25
|8
|3
|53
|156
|115
|St. Louis
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|138
|108
|Nashville
|41
|24
|14
|3
|51
|125
|115
|Minnesota
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|132
|109
|Winnipeg
|35
|17
|12
|6
|40
|105
|103
|Dallas
|36
|18
|16
|2
|38
|102
|111
|Chicago
|39
|15
|18
|6
|36
|95
|126
|Arizona
|37
|9
|24
|4
|22
|82
|140
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|23
|15
|2
|48
|141
|122
|Los Angeles
|40
|20
|15
|5
|45
|115
|109
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|120
|120
|San Jose
|40
|21
|17
|2
|44
|112
|121
|Calgary
|35
|18
|11
|6
|42
|110
|88
|Vancouver
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|101
|111
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|117
|117
|Seattle
|38
|11
|23
|4
|26
|102
|138
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Carolina 7, Boston 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Vancouver 3, Nashville 1
Montreal 5, Dallas 3
Calgary 5, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 4
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 76 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Boston, 2 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
