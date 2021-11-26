EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida201433317652
Toronto211461295747
Tampa Bay191243276252
Detroit21993215869
Boston171070205349
Buffalo208102185867
Montreal225152124880
Ottawa18413194469

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina191531316439
Washington211335317450
N.Y. Rangers201343296054
Columbus181260246453
Pittsburgh19964225953
New Jersey18864205256
Philadelphia19874204756
N.Y. Islanders16592123252

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota201361277462
St. Louis201073236556
Nashville201181235657
Winnipeg20974225658
Colorado161051216654
Dallas17872185052
Chicago207112164565
Arizona204142103774

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary201235296838
Edmonton191450287457
Anaheim211173256956
Vegas201280246461
San Jose191081215254
Los Angeles19883194952
Vancouver216132144970
Seattle206131135472

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1

Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0

Washington 4, Florida 3

Nashville 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4, Montreal 1

Columbus 4, Vancouver 2

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0

Colorado at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video