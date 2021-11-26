EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|20
|14
|3
|3
|31
|76
|52
|Toronto
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|57
|47
|Tampa Bay
|19
|12
|4
|3
|27
|62
|52
|Detroit
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|58
|69
|Boston
|17
|10
|7
|0
|20
|53
|49
|Buffalo
|20
|8
|10
|2
|18
|58
|67
|Montreal
|22
|5
|15
|2
|12
|48
|80
|Ottawa
|18
|4
|13
|1
|9
|44
|69
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|19
|15
|3
|1
|31
|64
|39
|Washington
|21
|13
|3
|5
|31
|74
|50
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|60
|54
|Columbus
|18
|12
|6
|0
|24
|64
|53
|Pittsburgh
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|59
|53
|New Jersey
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|52
|56
|Philadelphia
|19
|8
|7
|4
|20
|47
|56
|N.Y. Islanders
|16
|5
|9
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|74
|62
|St. Louis
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|65
|56
|Nashville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|56
|57
|Winnipeg
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|56
|58
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|66
|54
|Dallas
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|50
|52
|Chicago
|20
|7
|11
|2
|16
|45
|65
|Arizona
|20
|4
|14
|2
|10
|37
|74
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|20
|12
|3
|5
|29
|68
|38
|Edmonton
|19
|14
|5
|0
|28
|74
|57
|Anaheim
|21
|11
|7
|3
|25
|69
|56
|Vegas
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|64
|61
|San Jose
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|52
|54
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|49
|52
|Vancouver
|21
|6
|13
|2
|14
|49
|70
|Seattle
|20
|6
|13
|1
|13
|54
|72
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Winnipeg 1
Chicago 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 3
Anaheim 4, Ottawa 0
Washington 4, Florida 3
Nashville 4, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 4, Montreal 1
Columbus 4, Vancouver 2
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 0
Colorado at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Florida, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Seattle at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.
