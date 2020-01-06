EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|43
|24
|8
|11
|59
|140
|111
|Toronto
|44
|24
|15
|5
|53
|159
|141
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|13
|4
|52
|147
|125
|Florida
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|151
|141
|Buffalo
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|127
|135
|Montreal
|43
|18
|18
|7
|43
|136
|139
|Ottawa
|42
|16
|21
|5
|37
|117
|143
|Detroit
|43
|10
|30
|3
|23
|92
|165
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|43
|29
|9
|5
|63
|155
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|26
|12
|3
|55
|116
|105
|Pittsburgh
|42
|25
|12
|5
|55
|142
|113
|Carolina
|42
|24
|16
|2
|50
|140
|119
|Philadelphia
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|133
|129
|Columbus
|42
|19
|15
|8
|46
|109
|116
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|19
|18
|4
|42
|133
|138
|New Jersey
|41
|15
|20
|6
|36
|106
|144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|43
|26
|10
|7
|59
|135
|119
|Colorado
|43
|25
|14
|4
|54
|156
|125
|Dallas
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|115
|104
|Winnipeg
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|133
|131
|Minnesota
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|133
|144
|Nashville
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|142
|137
|Chicago
|43
|19
|18
|6
|44
|127
|141
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|144
|133
|Arizona
|44
|24
|16
|4
|52
|128
|112
|Edmonton
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|142
|Vancouver
|42
|23
|15
|4
|50
|141
|125
|Calgary
|44
|22
|17
|5
|49
|123
|134
|San Jose
|44
|19
|21
|4
|42
|119
|148
|Anaheim
|42
|17
|20
|5
|39
|110
|132
|Los Angeles
|43
|17
|22
|4
|38
|110
|136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Washington 5, San Jose 4, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
Anaheim 5, Nashville 4, SO
Monday's Games
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus at Los Angeles, late
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis,7 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
