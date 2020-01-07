EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston432481159140111
Toronto442415553159141
Tampa Bay412413452147125
Florida422215549151141
Buffalo431917745127135
Montreal431818743136139
Ottawa421621537117143
Detroit43103032392165

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington43299563155129
N.Y. Islanders412612355116105
Pittsburgh422512555142113
Carolina422416250140119
Philadelphia422215549133129
Columbus432015848113118
N.Y. Rangers411918442133138
New Jersey411520636106144

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis432610759135119
Colorado432514454156125
Dallas422414452115104
Winnipeg432316450133131
Minnesota432017646133144
Nashville411915745142137
Chicago431918644127141

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas452415654144133
Arizona442416452128112
Edmonton452317551137142
Vancouver422315450141125
Calgary442217549123134
San Jose441921442119148
Anaheim421720539110132
Los Angeles441723438112140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games 

Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0

Edmonton 6, Toronto 4

Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games 

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Winnipeg at Boston, 6p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

