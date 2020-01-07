EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|43
|24
|8
|11
|59
|140
|111
|Toronto
|44
|24
|15
|5
|53
|159
|141
|Tampa Bay
|41
|24
|13
|4
|52
|147
|125
|Florida
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|151
|141
|Buffalo
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|127
|135
|Montreal
|43
|18
|18
|7
|43
|136
|139
|Ottawa
|42
|16
|21
|5
|37
|117
|143
|Detroit
|43
|10
|30
|3
|23
|92
|165
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|43
|29
|9
|5
|63
|155
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|26
|12
|3
|55
|116
|105
|Pittsburgh
|42
|25
|12
|5
|55
|142
|113
|Carolina
|42
|24
|16
|2
|50
|140
|119
|Philadelphia
|42
|22
|15
|5
|49
|133
|129
|Columbus
|43
|20
|15
|8
|48
|113
|118
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|19
|18
|4
|42
|133
|138
|New Jersey
|41
|15
|20
|6
|36
|106
|144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|43
|26
|10
|7
|59
|135
|119
|Colorado
|43
|25
|14
|4
|54
|156
|125
|Dallas
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|115
|104
|Winnipeg
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|133
|131
|Minnesota
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|133
|144
|Nashville
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|142
|137
|Chicago
|43
|19
|18
|6
|44
|127
|141
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|45
|24
|15
|6
|54
|144
|133
|Arizona
|44
|24
|16
|4
|52
|128
|112
|Edmonton
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|142
|Vancouver
|42
|23
|15
|4
|50
|141
|125
|Calgary
|44
|22
|17
|5
|49
|123
|134
|San Jose
|44
|19
|21
|4
|42
|119
|148
|Anaheim
|42
|17
|20
|5
|39
|110
|132
|Los Angeles
|44
|17
|23
|4
|38
|112
|140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 1, Colorado 0
Edmonton 6, Toronto 4
Columbus 4, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6p.m.
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 6p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.