EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|51
|39
|7
|5
|83
|192
|111
|Toronto
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|175
|141
|Tampa Bay
|50
|32
|16
|2
|66
|179
|152
|Buffalo
|50
|26
|20
|4
|56
|186
|170
|Florida
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|185
|184
|Ottawa
|50
|24
|23
|3
|51
|151
|159
|Detroit
|49
|21
|20
|8
|50
|147
|165
|Montreal
|51
|20
|27
|4
|44
|134
|189
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|51
|34
|9
|8
|76
|173
|136
|New Jersey
|50
|33
|13
|4
|70
|176
|135
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|28
|14
|8
|64
|162
|133
|Washington
|53
|27
|20
|6
|60
|166
|152
|Pittsburgh
|50
|25
|16
|9
|59
|163
|154
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|27
|22
|5
|59
|154
|145
|Philadelphia
|52
|21
|22
|9
|51
|143
|164
|Columbus
|51
|15
|32
|4
|34
|131
|198
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|52
|29
|13
|10
|68
|176
|135
|Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|65
|167
|137
|Minnesota
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|153
|141
|Colorado
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|152
|135
|Nashville
|49
|24
|19
|6
|54
|138
|146
|St. Louis
|51
|23
|25
|3
|49
|156
|185
|Arizona
|51
|17
|28
|6
|40
|134
|179
|Chicago
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|120
|179
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|165
|149
|Seattle
|50
|29
|16
|5
|63
|177
|155
|Los Angeles
|53
|28
|18
|7
|63
|173
|183
|Edmonton
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|192
|165
|Calgary
|51
|24
|17
|10
|58
|164
|158
|Vancouver
|50
|20
|26
|4
|44
|170
|201
|San Jose
|52
|16
|25
|11
|43
|161
|199
|Anaheim
|52
|17
|29
|6
|40
|130
|210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT
San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0
Edmonton 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 5, Nashville 1
Anaheim 3, Chicago 2, OT
Wednesday's Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Detroit, 11 a.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 11:30 a.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
