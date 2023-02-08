EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston51397583192111
Toronto523113870175141
Tampa Bay503216266179152
Buffalo502620456186170
Florida532522656185184
Ottawa502423351151159
Detroit492120850147165
Montreal512027444134189

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina51349876173136
New Jersey503313470176135
N.Y. Rangers502814864162133
Washington532720660166152
Pittsburgh502516959163154
N.Y. Islanders542722559154145
Philadelphia522122951143164
Columbus511532434131198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5229131068176135
Winnipeg523219165167137
Minnesota492718458153141
Colorado492718458152135
Nashville492419654138146
St. Louis512325349156185
Arizona511728640134179
Chicago491529535120179

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas523018464165149
Seattle502916563177155
Los Angeles532818763173183
Edmonton512918462192165
Calgary5124171058164158
Vancouver502026444170201
San Jose5216251143161199
Anaheim521729640130210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Seattle 0

Edmonton 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Nashville 1

Anaheim 3, Chicago 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Detroit, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 11:30 a.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

