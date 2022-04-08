EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|70
|49
|15
|6
|104
|294
|210
|Toronto
|71
|46
|19
|6
|98
|274
|219
|Boston
|70
|44
|21
|5
|93
|223
|190
|Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|20
|7
|93
|233
|202
|Detroit
|71
|28
|34
|9
|65
|205
|272
|Buffalo
|72
|26
|35
|11
|63
|200
|255
|Ottawa
|70
|26
|38
|6
|58
|189
|227
|Montreal
|71
|20
|40
|11
|51
|188
|272
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|71
|46
|17
|8
|100
|237
|171
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|46
|20
|6
|98
|220
|186
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|21
|10
|92
|237
|197
|Washington
|70
|38
|22
|10
|86
|230
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|69
|32
|28
|9
|73
|192
|189
|Columbus
|72
|33
|33
|6
|72
|230
|269
|Philadelphia
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|185
|251
|New Jersey
|71
|24
|41
|6
|54
|218
|268
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|70
|50
|14
|6
|106
|268
|193
|Minnesota
|69
|43
|21
|5
|91
|254
|215
|St. Louis
|70
|40
|20
|10
|90
|254
|203
|Nashville
|70
|41
|25
|4
|86
|233
|203
|Dallas
|70
|40
|26
|4
|84
|207
|210
|Winnipeg
|71
|33
|28
|10
|76
|218
|222
|Chicago
|71
|24
|36
|11
|59
|188
|249
|Arizona
|71
|22
|44
|5
|49
|178
|259
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|71
|43
|19
|9
|95
|249
|177
|Edmonton
|72
|42
|25
|5
|89
|254
|228
|Los Angeles
|73
|38
|25
|10
|86
|209
|208
|Vegas
|72
|39
|29
|4
|82
|228
|215
|Vancouver
|72
|34
|28
|10
|78
|208
|204
|Anaheim
|72
|28
|32
|12
|68
|201
|234
|San Jose
|70
|29
|32
|9
|67
|184
|224
|Seattle
|71
|23
|42
|6
|52
|185
|246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Columbus 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 0
Montreal 7, New Jersey 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
Carolina 5, Buffalo 3
Seattle 2, Chicago 0
Toronto 4, Dallas 3, OT
Vancouver 5, Arizona 1
Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 2
Calgary 4, San Jose 2
Friday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Jersey at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6 p.m.
