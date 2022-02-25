EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida523512575215157
Tampa Bay503311672174142
Toronto513314470182142
Boston513017464148141
Detroit522323652149181
Ottawa501926543134159
Buffalo521628840138186
Montreal521233731121197

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina503511474176121
N.Y. Rangers513313571155128
Pittsburgh533114870174146
Washington532816965172149
Columbus512723155173186
N.Y. Islanders471920846119132
New Jersey511828541152183
Philadelphia5115261040129180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado513710478204145
St. Louis503014666179138
Minnesota493115365187150
Nashville523018464161148
Dallas512820359147149
Winnipeg512220953147153
Chicago521826844126176
Arizona511334430116189

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary503014666170121
Vegas512918462169150
Los Angeles512717761150143
Edmonton512820359171166
Anaheim532519959160161
Vancouver532522656147149
San Jose512322652138161
Seattle541633537139193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 6, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 11:30 a.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

