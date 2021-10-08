EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Detroit0000000
Ottawa0000000
Florida0000000
Buffalo0000000
Boston0000000
Montreal0000000
Tampa Bay0000000
Toronto0000000

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Islanders0000000
N.Y. Rangers0000000
Washington0000000
Carolina0000000
Columbus0000000
New Jersey0000000
Philadelphia0000000
Pittsburgh0000000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville0000000
Colorado0000000
Winnipeg0000000
St. Louis0000000
Dallas0000000
Arizona0000000
Minnesota0000000
Chicago0000000

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton0000000
Anaheim0000000
Vancouver0000000
Seattle0000000
Vegas0000000
San Jose0000000
Los Angeles0000000
Calgary0000000

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, SO

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 7p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

