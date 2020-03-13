EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd.
Carolina at New Jersey, ppd.
Detroit at Washington, ppd.
Nashville at Toronto, ppd.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, ppd,
Vegas at Minnesota, ppd.
Florida at Dallas, ppd.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd.
Vancouver at Arizona, ppd.
Friday's Games
Boston at Buffalo, ppd.
San Jose at St. Louis, ppd.
Ottawa at Chicago, ppd.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd.
Vancouver at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, ppd.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, ppd.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago at Washington, ppd.
Nashville at Columbus, ppd..
New Jersey at Florida,ppd..
Pittsburgh at Carolina, ppd.
Toronto at Boston, ppd.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, ppd.
San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Edmonton at Philadelphia, ppd.
Ottawa at St. Louis, ppd.
Vegas at Colorado, ppd.
Montreal at Anaheim, ppd.
Carolina at Buffalo, ppd.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, ppd.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Nashville at Minnesota, ppd.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, ppd.
Monday's Games
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, ppd.
Columbus at Boston, ppd.
Edmonton at Washington, ppd.
Florida at Detroit, ppd.
Dallas at Arizona, ppd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.