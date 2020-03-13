EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston70441412100227174
Tampa Bay704321692245195
Toronto703625981238227
Florida693526878231228
Montreal713131971212221
Buffalo693031868195217
Ottawa7125341262191243
Detroit711749539145267

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington694120890240215
Philadelphia694121789232196
Pittsburgh694023686224196
Carolina683825581222193
Columbus7033221581180187
N.Y. Islanders6835231080192193
N.Y. Rangers703728579234222
New Jersey6928291268189230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis7142191094225193
Colorado704220892237191
Dallas693724882180177
Winnipeg713728680216203
Nashville693526878215217
Minnesota693527777220220
Chicago703230872212218

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas713924886227211
Edmonton713725983225217
Calgary703627779210215
Vancouver693627678228217
Arizona703329874195187
Anaheim712933967187226
Los Angeles702935664178212
San Jose702936563182226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd.

Carolina at New Jersey, ppd.

Detroit at Washington, ppd.

Nashville at Toronto, ppd.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, ppd,

Vegas at Minnesota, ppd.

Florida at Dallas, ppd.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd.

Vancouver at Arizona, ppd.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, ppd.

San Jose at St. Louis, ppd.

Ottawa at Chicago, ppd.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd.

Vancouver at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, ppd.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, ppd.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago at Washington, ppd.

Nashville at Columbus, ppd..

New Jersey at Florida,ppd..

Pittsburgh at Carolina, ppd.

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, ppd.

San Jose at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, ppd.

Ottawa at St. Louis, ppd.

Vegas at Colorado, ppd.

Montreal at Anaheim, ppd.

Carolina at Buffalo, ppd.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, ppd.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Nashville at Minnesota, ppd.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, ppd.

Monday's Games

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, ppd.

Columbus at Boston, ppd.

Edmonton at Washington, ppd.

Florida at Detroit, ppd.

Dallas at Arizona, ppd.

