EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston8063125131295171
x-Toronto79472111105270216
x-Tampa Bay804529696275250
Florida804231791285265
Buffalo783932785282287
Ottawa803835783255265
Detroit7935341080238264
Montreal803143668226298

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7950209109254205
x-New Jersey8050228108280220
x-N.Y. Rangers80472112106273213
N.Y. Islanders804130991237215
Pittsburgh8040301090258256
Washington793436977244253
Philadelphia8029381371213270
Columbus792447856206319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7949246104271219
x-Dallas79442114102273215
x-Minnesota79452410100238216
Winnipeg794432391237218
Nashville794031888219229
St. Louis803736781261295
Arizona8028391369223290
Chicago792548656193290

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas8049229107265227
x-Edmonton8048239105318258
x-Los Angeles80452510100272254
x-Seattle794526898283248
Calgary8037271690258249
Vancouver793636779269292
San Jose7922411660229307
Anaheim8023451258204330

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

