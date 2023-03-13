EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|65
|50
|10
|5
|105
|245
|142
|Toronto
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|223
|175
|Tampa Bay
|67
|39
|22
|6
|84
|233
|206
|Florida
|67
|33
|27
|7
|73
|229
|226
|Ottawa
|66
|33
|29
|4
|70
|207
|212
|Buffalo
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|238
|236
|Detroit
|66
|30
|27
|9
|69
|199
|217
|Montreal
|66
|26
|34
|6
|58
|180
|236
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|65
|43
|14
|8
|94
|217
|165
|New Jersey
|66
|44
|16
|6
|94
|235
|177
|N.Y. Rangers
|66
|37
|19
|10
|84
|217
|186
|Pittsburgh
|66
|34
|22
|10
|78
|217
|210
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|196
|187
|Washington
|67
|32
|28
|7
|71
|208
|200
|Philadelphia
|66
|24
|31
|11
|59
|169
|217
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|66
|36
|17
|13
|85
|229
|178
|Minnesota
|67
|38
|21
|8
|84
|195
|178
|Winnipeg
|67
|38
|26
|3
|79
|210
|189
|Colorado
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|206
|181
|Nashville
|64
|33
|24
|7
|73
|186
|189
|St. Louis
|66
|29
|32
|5
|63
|205
|242
|Arizona
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|188
|237
|Chicago
|66
|22
|38
|6
|50
|165
|236
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|67
|41
|20
|6
|88
|217
|185
|Los Angeles
|67
|38
|20
|9
|85
|228
|221
|Seattle
|66
|37
|22
|7
|81
|232
|211
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|258
|228
|Calgary
|67
|30
|24
|13
|73
|209
|205
|Vancouver
|65
|28
|32
|5
|61
|222
|253
|Anaheim
|67
|22
|35
|10
|54
|172
|271
|San Jose
|67
|19
|36
|12
|50
|193
|257
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Boston 3
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
New Jersey 3, Carolina 0
Vegas 5, St. Louis 3
Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2
Calgary 5, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Arizona 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
