EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6550105105245142
Toronto654017888223175
Tampa Bay673922684233206
Florida673327773229226
Ottawa663329470207212
Buffalo653228569238236
Detroit663027969199217
Montreal662634658180236

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina654314894217165
New Jersey664416694235177
N.Y. Rangers6637191084217186
Pittsburgh6634221078217210
N.Y. Islanders683426876196187
Washington673228771208200
Philadelphia6624311159169217
Columbus652038747169244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas6636171385229178
Minnesota673821884195178
Winnipeg673826379210189
Colorado643622678206181
Nashville643324773186189
St. Louis662932563205242
Arizona6724321159188237
Chicago662238650165236

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas674120688217185
Los Angeles673820985228221
Seattle663722781232211
Edmonton673623880258228
Calgary6730241373209205
Vancouver652832561222253
Anaheim6722351054172271
San Jose6719361250193257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 3

Winnipeg 3, Tampa Bay 2

Calgary 5, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Arizona 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

