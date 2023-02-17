EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston54418587201115
Toronto553314874186147
Tampa Bay543516373191157
Florida582824662202200
Detroit542620860170175
Buffalo532722458197185
Ottawa532624355161170
Montreal552328450150200

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina543610880184146
New Jersey543514575186145
N.Y. Rangers543214872184145
Pittsburgh532717963172164
Washington572823662174166
N.Y. Islanders572723761164158
Philadelphia5622241054151177
Columbus551734438140208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5530141171183142
Winnipeg553420169175143
Colorado532919563163149
Minnesota542821561161157
Nashville522521656142156
St. Louis542625355172194
Arizona551928846147191
Chicago531632537127195

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas553318470179153
Seattle553118668193172
Los Angeles553018767184185
Edmonton553019666205181
Calgary5525191161177171
Vancouver552130446186227
San Jose5617281145168209
Anaheim551732640138230

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 1

Florida 6, Washington 3

Carolina 6, Montreal 2

Boston 5, Nashville 0

Detroit 5, Calgary 2

St. Louis 4, New Jersey 2

Seattle 6, Philadelphia 2

Vegas 2, San Jose 1

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 12 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

