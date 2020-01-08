EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|44
|30
|9
|5
|65
|161
|130
|Boston
|44
|25
|8
|11
|61
|146
|113
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|12
|3
|57
|120
|108
|Pittsburgh
|43
|26
|12
|5
|57
|146
|116
|Tampa Bay
|42
|25
|13
|4
|54
|156
|127
|Toronto
|44
|24
|15
|5
|53
|159
|141
|Carolina
|43
|25
|16
|2
|52
|145
|123
|Philadelphia
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|137
|134
|Columbus
|44
|21
|15
|8
|50
|117
|121
|Florida
|43
|22
|16
|5
|49
|153
|146
|Buffalo
|43
|19
|17
|7
|45
|127
|135
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|20
|18
|4
|44
|138
|141
|Montreal
|44
|18
|19
|7
|43
|139
|143
|New Jersey
|42
|15
|20
|7
|37
|109
|148
|Ottawa
|43
|16
|22
|5
|37
|118
|149
|Detroit
|44
|11
|30
|3
|25
|96
|168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|44
|27
|10
|7
|61
|138
|121
|Colorado
|44
|25
|15
|4
|54
|159
|130
|Arizona
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|133
|114
|Vegas
|46
|24
|16
|6
|54
|147
|137
|Dallas
|42
|24
|14
|4
|52
|115
|104
|Edmonton
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|137
|142
|Calgary
|45
|23
|17
|5
|51
|125
|135
|Winnipeg
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|133
|131
|Vancouver
|43
|23
|16
|4
|50
|143
|134
|Minnesota
|43
|20
|17
|6
|46
|133
|144
|Nashville
|42
|19
|16
|7
|45
|144
|143
|Chicago
|44
|19
|19
|6
|44
|128
|143
|San Jose
|45
|19
|22
|4
|42
|121
|151
|Anaheim
|43
|17
|21
|5
|39
|113
|136
|Los Angeles
|44
|17
|23
|4
|38
|112
|140
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Arizona 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3
Boston 6, Nashville 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
Columbus 4, Anaheim 3
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
