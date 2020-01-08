EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington44309565161130
Boston442581161146113
N.Y. Islanders422712357120108
Pittsburgh432612557146116
Tampa Bay422513454156127
Toronto442415553159141
Carolina432516252145123
Philadelphia432215650137134
Columbus442115850117121
Florida432216549153146
Buffalo431917745127135
N.Y. Rangers422018444138141
Montreal441819743139143
New Jersey421520737109148
Ottawa431622537118149
Detroit44113032596168

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis442710761138121
Colorado442515454159130
Arizona452516454133114
Vegas462416654147137
Dallas422414452115104
Edmonton452317551137142
Calgary452317551125135
Winnipeg432316450133131
Vancouver432316450143134
Minnesota432017646133144
Nashville421916745144143
Chicago441919644128143
San Jose451922442121151
Anaheim431721539113136
Los Angeles441723438112140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Arizona 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Boston 6, Nashville 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 4, Anaheim 3

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vancouver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

