EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston6843131298222169
a-Tampa Bay674220589235185
m-Washington674020787233210
m-Philadelphia674020787229193
m-Pittsburgh663921684215183
a-Toronto683524979235224
Columbus6832211579177182
N.Y. Islanders663523878186185
N.Y. Rangers673627476224211
Carolina653525575208187
Florida673326874225226
Montreal693129971209213
Buffalo672930866191212
New Jersey6626281264177219
Ottawa6824321260185234
Detroit681548535136257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-St. Louis6740171090216185
c-Colorado664018888226177
c-Dallas673722882178172
p-Vegas683723882219202
p-Edmonton683624880217209
p-Calgary683526777204208
Minnesota673426775212209
Vancouver663426674216208
Nashville673326874210215
Winnipeg683428674204199
Arizona683327874191180
Chicago673128870205212
San Jose672934462176214
Anaheim672732862174214
Los Angeles672635658165206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 1

Pittsburgh 4, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, Washington 5, OT

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Boston 2, Florida 1, OT

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3

Minnesota 3, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 1, Toronto 0, SO

Friday's Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

