EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston70441412100227174
a-Tampa Bay704321692245195
m-Washington694120890240215
m-Philadelphia694121789232196
m-Pittsburgh694023686224196
Carolina683825581222193
a-Toronto703625981238227
Columbus7033221581180187
N.Y. Islanders6835231080192193
N.Y. Rangers693728478232219
Florida693526878231228
Montreal713131971212221
Buffalo693031868195217
New Jersey6928291268189230
Ottawa7025331262189240
Detroit711749539145267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-St. Louis7041191092221191
c-Colorado694120890234189
p-Vegas713924886227211
p-Edmonton703724983223213
c-Dallas693724882180177
p-Calgary703627779210215
Nashville693526878215217
Vancouver693627678228217
Winnipeg703628678212201
Minnesota693527777220220
Arizona703329874195187
Chicago693130870206216
Anaheim702932967185222
San Jose692935563180220
Los Angeles692835662175210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Boston 2, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Dallas 2

Anaheim 5, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, SO

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota,7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona,9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

