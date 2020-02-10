EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|57
|34
|11
|12
|80
|188
|143
|Tampa Bay
|55
|35
|15
|5
|75
|199
|150
|Toronto
|56
|29
|19
|8
|66
|200
|187
|Florida
|54
|29
|19
|6
|64
|192
|181
|Montreal
|57
|27
|23
|7
|61
|177
|173
|Buffalo
|56
|24
|24
|8
|56
|159
|176
|Ottawa
|55
|18
|26
|11
|47
|147
|188
|Detroit
|57
|14
|39
|4
|32
|118
|213
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|55
|36
|14
|5
|77
|199
|167
|Pittsburgh
|54
|34
|15
|5
|73
|181
|148
|Columbus
|56
|30
|17
|9
|69
|147
|137
|N.Y. Islanders
|53
|31
|16
|6
|68
|156
|145
|Carolina
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|180
|153
|Philadelphia
|55
|30
|18
|7
|67
|177
|164
|N.Y. Rangers
|54
|27
|23
|4
|58
|177
|173
|New Jersey
|54
|20
|24
|10
|50
|149
|190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|15
|9
|73
|178
|160
|Colorado
|54
|32
|16
|6
|70
|197
|154
|Dallas
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|147
|141
|Winnipeg
|57
|29
|23
|5
|63
|173
|172
|Nashville
|54
|26
|21
|7
|59
|176
|177
|Minnesota
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|169
|181
|Chicago
|55
|25
|22
|8
|58
|163
|173
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vancouver
|56
|30
|21
|5
|65
|181
|173
|Edmonton
|55
|29
|20
|6
|64
|176
|173
|Vegas
|57
|28
|21
|8
|64
|182
|174
|Calgary
|56
|28
|22
|6
|62
|155
|171
|Arizona
|57
|27
|23
|7
|61
|160
|157
|Anaheim
|56
|23
|26
|7
|53
|146
|173
|San Jose
|55
|24
|27
|4
|52
|145
|181
|Los Angeles
|57
|19
|33
|5
|43
|137
|183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Detroit 3, Boston 1
Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5, Chicago 2
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
Monday's Games
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
