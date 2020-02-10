EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5734111280188143
Tampa Bay553515575199150
Toronto562919866200187
Florida542919664192181
Montreal572723761177173
Buffalo562424856159176
Ottawa5518261147147188
Detroit571439432118213

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington553614577199167
Pittsburgh543415573181148
Columbus563017969147137
N.Y. Islanders533116668156145
Carolina553220367180153
Philadelphia553018767177164
N.Y. Rangers542723458177173
New Jersey5420241050149190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis563215973178160
Colorado543216670197154
Dallas553119567147141
Winnipeg572923563173172
Nashville542621759176177
Minnesota552623658169181
Chicago552522858163173

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver563021565181173
Edmonton552920664176173
Vegas572821864182174
Calgary562822662155171
Arizona572723761160157
Anaheim562326753146173
San Jose552427452145181
Los Angeles571933543137183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1

Winnipeg 5, Chicago 2

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Monday's Games

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

