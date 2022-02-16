EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay493211670169139
Florida473210569194139
Toronto463112365167125
Boston472716458136132
Detroit502222650144174
Buffalo481624840131167
Ottawa461725438124150
Montreal48833723106191

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh503111870169132
Carolina463211367161109
N.Y. Rangers483113466147123
Washington512715963166142
Columbus472323147149173
N.Y. Islanders431720640105122
Philadelphia481524939122167
New Jersey501728539146182

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado47349472191135
Minnesota443011363171128
St. Louis472814561167131
Nashville492817460150138
Dallas472619254141142
Winnipeg462018848131137
Chicago491824743120163
Arizona481232428108180

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary462713660158110
Vegas482817359162143
Edmonton472618355154149
Los Angeles482417755138135
Anaheim492317955144141
Vancouver492221650126135
San Jose472221448126145
Seattle491629436129173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1, SO

Washington 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota,7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago,7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 76 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

