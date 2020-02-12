EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5734111280188143
Tampa Bay573715579203152
Toronto573019868203189
Florida563020666198188
Montreal582724761179176
Buffalo572524858162178
Ottawa5618271147147191
Detroit581440432120216

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington563615577202172
Pittsburgh553415674182150
N.Y. Islanders553316672166151
Columbus5730171070148139
Philadelphia573119769184170
Carolina563221367181157
N.Y. Rangers552823460181174
New Jersey5520251050152195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis563215973178160
Colorado553316672200154
Dallas563219569151142
Winnipeg582924563174176
Minnesota562723660173181
Nashville552622759178183
Chicago562523858166178

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver573121567187175
Edmonton563020666181176
Calgary572922664161173
Vegas582822864182178
Arizona592823864165162
Anaheim562326753146173
San Jose562428452147187
Los Angeles571933543137183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Florida 5, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Toronto 3, Arizona 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Vegas 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Colorado 3, Ottawa 0

Edmonton 5, Chicago 3

St. Louis at Anaheim, late

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

