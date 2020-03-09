EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston6943141298225174
a-Tampa Bay694320692244193
m-Washington684120789238212
m-Philadelphia684120789232194
m-Pittsburgh683923684219194
Columbus7033221581180187
Carolina673725579217191
N.Y. Islanders673523979188188
a-Toronto693525979236226
N.Y. Rangers683628476228217
Florida683426876229227
Montreal703130971210217
New Jersey6828281268187225
Buffalo682931866192215
Ottawa6925321262187235
Detroit701748539143262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-St. Louis6941181092220189
c-Colorado684119890233186
p-Vegas703824884224209
c-Dallas683723882178173
p-Edmonton693724882221210
p-Calgary703627779210215
Minnesota693527777220220
Vancouver683527676223213
Nashville683426876211215
Winnipeg693528676208199
Arizona693328874193183
Chicago693130870206216
Anaheim692832965180220
San Jose692935563180220
Los Angeles682735660172209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Vegas 5, Calgary 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago 0

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Columbus 2, Vancouver 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3

Monday's Games

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

