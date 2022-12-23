All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3226425412671
Toronto3421764811182
Tampa Bay32201114111597
Detroit32141173598105
Buffalo321614234127109
Florida341515434113115
Montreal33151533393114
Ottawa331416331100106

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina3321664810085
New Jersey3322924611283
Pittsburgh3319954311495
N.Y. Rangers35191154311696
Washington351813440107101
N.Y. Islanders34181423810797
Philadelphia34111672985113
Columbus32102022287130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas3419964412197
Winnipeg33211114311084
Minnesota33191224010695
Colorado3118112389382
St. Louis331616133101119
Nashville3114134328095
Arizona31101652585116
Chicago3172041870120

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas35231114711796
Los Angeles361912543120126
Seattle321810440113104
Edmonton341814238124117
Calgary341512737107107
Vancouver321415331109127
San Jose351118628108129
Anaheim3492232181143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

