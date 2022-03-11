EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida584013585243170
Tampa Bay573714680197166
Toronto583716579217176
Boston583518575177158
Detroit582427755170218
Ottawa572131547151183
Buffalo591932846157210
Montreal571535737140217

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina574012585193134
N.Y. Rangers583617577173150
Pittsburgh583415977188156
Washington5931181072193166
Columbus582827359190216
N.Y. Islanders542224852143152
New Jersey582132547177207
Philadelphia5718291046144199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado594113587230170
St. Louis573317773201157
Minnesota563419371214184
Nashville573320470180157
Dallas563221367166162
Winnipeg5826221062176179
Chicago592130850155205
Arizona571835440146207

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary573515777201140
Los Angeles593219872175166
Vegas593223468186172
Edmonton583123466189186
Vancouver582923664169168
Anaheim602724963176191
San Jose572525757149182
Seattle601737640155217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 4, Anaheim 1

Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey,6 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 6p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose,8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 6p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado,7 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles,9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video