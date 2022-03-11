EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|57
|37
|14
|6
|80
|197
|166
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|Boston
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|177
|158
|Detroit
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|170
|218
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|151
|183
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|57
|40
|12
|5
|85
|193
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|36
|17
|5
|77
|173
|150
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|Columbus
|58
|28
|27
|3
|59
|190
|216
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|143
|152
|New Jersey
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|177
|207
|Philadelphia
|57
|18
|29
|10
|46
|144
|199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|St. Louis
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|201
|157
|Minnesota
|56
|34
|19
|3
|71
|214
|184
|Nashville
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|180
|157
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|58
|26
|22
|10
|62
|176
|179
|Chicago
|59
|21
|30
|8
|50
|155
|205
|Arizona
|57
|18
|35
|4
|40
|146
|207
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|57
|35
|15
|7
|77
|201
|140
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|175
|166
|Vegas
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|186
|172
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Vancouver
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|169
|168
|Anaheim
|60
|27
|24
|9
|63
|176
|191
|San Jose
|57
|25
|25
|7
|57
|149
|182
|Seattle
|60
|17
|37
|6
|40
|155
|217
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT
Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 4, Anaheim 1
Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey,6 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 6p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose,8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 6p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado,7 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles,9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
