EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|69
|48
|15
|6
|102
|287
|204
|Toronto
|69
|45
|19
|5
|95
|264
|209
|Boston
|69
|44
|20
|5
|93
|220
|185
|Tampa Bay
|69
|43
|19
|7
|93
|230
|198
|Detroit
|69
|26
|34
|9
|61
|197
|268
|Buffalo
|70
|25
|34
|11
|61
|193
|248
|Ottawa
|68
|25
|37
|6
|56
|181
|221
|Montreal
|69
|19
|39
|11
|49
|178
|262
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|69
|45
|16
|8
|98
|230
|164
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|44
|20
|6
|94
|214
|185
|Pittsburgh
|70
|41
|19
|10
|92
|233
|188
|Washington
|69
|37
|22
|10
|84
|226
|202
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|190
|186
|Columbus
|70
|32
|32
|6
|70
|225
|263
|Philadelphia
|69
|22
|36
|11
|55
|179
|246
|New Jersey
|69
|24
|39
|6
|54
|213
|258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|69
|49
|14
|6
|104
|262
|189
|Minnesota
|68
|43
|20
|5
|91
|252
|209
|St. Louis
|69
|39
|20
|10
|88
|250
|202
|Nashville
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|199
|Dallas
|68
|39
|26
|3
|81
|201
|204
|Winnipeg
|70
|33
|27
|10
|76
|217
|219
|Chicago
|70
|24
|35
|11
|59
|188
|247
|Arizona
|70
|22
|43
|5
|49
|177
|254
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|69
|41
|19
|9
|91
|241
|173
|Los Angeles
|72
|38
|24
|10
|86
|207
|205
|Edmonton
|70
|40
|25
|5
|85
|249
|225
|Vegas
|71
|39
|28
|4
|82
|227
|210
|Vancouver
|70
|32
|28
|10
|74
|198
|202
|Anaheim
|71
|28
|31
|12
|68
|199
|230
|San Jose
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|181
|218
|Seattle
|69
|22
|41
|6
|50
|182
|242
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose,9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 67:30 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 76 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 67 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago,7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina,6 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
