EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida6948156102287204
Toronto694519595264209
Boston694420593220185
Tampa Bay694319793230198
Detroit692634961197268
Buffalo7025341161193248
Ottawa682537656181221
Montreal6919391149178262

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina694516898230164
N.Y. Rangers704420694214185
Pittsburgh7041191092233188
Washington6937221084226202
N.Y. Islanders683227973190186
Columbus703232670225263
Philadelphia6922361155179246
New Jersey692439654213258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado6949146104262189
Minnesota684320591252209
St. Louis6939201088250202
Nashville683925482224199
Dallas683926381201204
Winnipeg7033271076217219
Chicago7024351159188247
Arizona702243549177254

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary694119991241173
Los Angeles7238241086207205
Edmonton704025585249225
Vegas713928482227210
Vancouver7032281074198202
Anaheim7128311268199230
San Jose682931866181218
Seattle692241650182242

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose,9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 67:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 76 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 67 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago,7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina,6 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video