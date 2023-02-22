EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|56
|43
|8
|5
|91
|210
|118
|Toronto
|58
|35
|15
|8
|78
|200
|156
|Tampa Bay
|56
|36
|17
|3
|75
|201
|163
|Florida
|60
|29
|25
|6
|64
|209
|210
|Detroit
|56
|27
|21
|8
|62
|175
|180
|Buffalo
|55
|28
|23
|4
|60
|204
|193
|Ottawa
|56
|27
|25
|4
|58
|172
|179
|Montreal
|57
|24
|29
|4
|52
|156
|207
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|38
|10
|8
|84
|192
|148
|New Jersey
|57
|37
|15
|5
|79
|197
|154
|N.Y. Rangers
|57
|33
|15
|9
|75
|192
|156
|N.Y. Islanders
|60
|29
|24
|7
|65
|175
|170
|Pittsburgh
|56
|27
|20
|9
|63
|180
|178
|Washington
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|176
|173
|Philadelphia
|59
|23
|26
|10
|56
|159
|190
|Columbus
|57
|18
|34
|5
|41
|146
|212
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|57
|30
|15
|12
|72
|185
|148
|Winnipeg
|57
|35
|21
|1
|71
|181
|148
|Colorado
|55
|31
|19
|5
|67
|173
|155
|Minnesota
|57
|31
|21
|5
|67
|169
|162
|Nashville
|55
|27
|22
|6
|60
|157
|167
|St. Louis
|57
|26
|28
|3
|55
|176
|209
|Arizona
|57
|20
|28
|9
|49
|155
|199
|Chicago
|56
|19
|32
|5
|43
|139
|203
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|57
|34
|18
|5
|73
|186
|160
|Los Angeles
|58
|32
|19
|7
|71
|197
|195
|Seattle
|57
|32
|19
|6
|70
|197
|178
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|19
|8
|70
|218
|194
|Calgary
|57
|26
|20
|11
|63
|183
|177
|Vancouver
|57
|22
|30
|5
|49
|196
|234
|San Jose
|58
|18
|29
|11
|47
|174
|213
|Anaheim
|58
|17
|34
|7
|41
|145
|246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 3, Washington 1
Montreal 5, New Jersey 2
Carolina 4, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1
Toronto 6, Buffalo 3
Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1
Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO
Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO
Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Columbus, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
