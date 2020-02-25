EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6339121290208159
Tampa Bay624017585221171
Toronto633223872220210
Florida623224670217212
Buffalo622925866182193
Montreal642927866194195
Ottawa6321301254167216
Detroit641545434130240

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington623818682218190
Pittsburgh613718680201168
Philadelphia623520777206183
N.Y. Islanders613520676176164
Columbus6431191476166166
Carolina613522474201172
N.Y. Rangers613324470203188
New Jersey6124271058167210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6336171082200174
Colorado613618779212166
Dallas623620678167159
Winnipeg643227569193191
Nashville613023868195196
Minnesota612925765186197
Chicago622727862182197

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas643422876208196
Edmonton623322773198192
Vancouver613322672203187
Calgary633225670187196
Arizona653126870181174
San Jose622632456159203
Anaheim622430856161197
Los Angeles632235650156203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 930 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

