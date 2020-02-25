EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|63
|39
|12
|12
|90
|208
|159
|Tampa Bay
|62
|40
|17
|5
|85
|221
|171
|Toronto
|63
|32
|23
|8
|72
|220
|210
|Florida
|62
|32
|24
|6
|70
|217
|212
|Buffalo
|62
|29
|25
|8
|66
|182
|193
|Montreal
|64
|29
|27
|8
|66
|194
|195
|Ottawa
|63
|21
|30
|12
|54
|167
|216
|Detroit
|64
|15
|45
|4
|34
|130
|240
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|62
|38
|18
|6
|82
|218
|190
|Pittsburgh
|61
|37
|18
|6
|80
|201
|168
|Philadelphia
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|206
|183
|N.Y. Islanders
|61
|35
|20
|6
|76
|176
|164
|Columbus
|64
|31
|19
|14
|76
|166
|166
|Carolina
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|201
|172
|N.Y. Rangers
|61
|33
|24
|4
|70
|203
|188
|New Jersey
|61
|24
|27
|10
|58
|167
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|63
|36
|17
|10
|82
|200
|174
|Colorado
|61
|36
|18
|7
|79
|212
|166
|Dallas
|62
|36
|20
|6
|78
|167
|159
|Winnipeg
|64
|32
|27
|5
|69
|193
|191
|Nashville
|61
|30
|23
|8
|68
|195
|196
|Minnesota
|61
|29
|25
|7
|65
|186
|197
|Chicago
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|182
|197
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|208
|196
|Edmonton
|62
|33
|22
|7
|73
|198
|192
|Vancouver
|61
|33
|22
|6
|72
|203
|187
|Calgary
|63
|32
|25
|6
|70
|187
|196
|Arizona
|65
|31
|26
|8
|70
|181
|174
|San Jose
|62
|26
|32
|4
|56
|159
|203
|Anaheim
|62
|24
|30
|8
|56
|161
|197
|Los Angeles
|63
|22
|35
|6
|50
|156
|203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Tuesday's Games
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 930 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.