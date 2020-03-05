EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6742131296220168
Tampa Bay664120587231185
Washington664020686228204
Philadelphia663920785225192
Pittsburgh653821682211181
Columbus6832211579177182
N.Y. Islanders653522878183181
Toronto673524878235223
Carolina643524575207183
N.Y. Rangers663527474218206
Florida663326773224224
Montreal683128971209209
Buffalo662929866189208
New Jersey6626281264177219
Ottawa6723321258181231
Detroit681548535136257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6740171090216185
Colorado664018888226177
Dallas663721882178170
Vegas683723882219202
Edmonton673623880214205
Calgary683526777204208
Vancouver663426674216208
Winnipeg683428674204199
Arizona683327874191180
Minnesota663326773209207
Nashville663226872208215
Chicago663028868201209
San Jose662933462174211
Anaheim672732862174214
Los Angeles662535656164206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT

Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT

Arizona 4, Vancouver 2

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 6p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

