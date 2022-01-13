EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|24
|7
|5
|53
|142
|108
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|9
|5
|53
|128
|110
|Toronto
|35
|23
|9
|3
|49
|117
|88
|Boston
|33
|20
|11
|2
|42
|104
|85
|Detroit
|37
|16
|16
|5
|37
|101
|125
|Buffalo
|35
|10
|19
|6
|26
|92
|125
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|Montreal
|35
|7
|24
|4
|18
|74
|128
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|33
|24
|7
|2
|50
|115
|73
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|23
|10
|4
|50
|107
|94
|Washington
|37
|20
|8
|9
|49
|125
|104
|Pittsburgh
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|116
|90
|Columbus
|34
|16
|17
|1
|33
|108
|122
|Philadelphia
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|90
|119
|New Jersey
|36
|14
|17
|5
|33
|105
|126
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|37
|24
|11
|2
|50
|117
|99
|Colorado
|33
|22
|8
|3
|47
|143
|109
|St. Louis
|36
|21
|10
|5
|47
|126
|98
|Minnesota
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|122
|102
|Dallas
|33
|18
|13
|2
|38
|97
|96
|Winnipeg
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|99
|99
|Chicago
|36
|13
|18
|5
|31
|87
|121
|Arizona
|34
|8
|23
|3
|19
|74
|129
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|138
|117
|Anaheim
|39
|19
|13
|7
|45
|117
|110
|Los Angeles
|36
|18
|13
|5
|41
|100
|94
|San Jose
|37
|20
|16
|1
|41
|105
|114
|Calgary
|33
|17
|10
|6
|40
|104
|83
|Edmonton
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|113
|111
|Vancouver
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|91
|100
|Seattle
|35
|10
|21
|4
|24
|97
|131
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Boston 5, Montreal 1
Dallas 5, Seattle 2
Arizona 2, Toronto 1
Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Saturday's Games
Nashville at Boston, 12 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Vancouver at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
