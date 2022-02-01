EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|46
|32
|9
|5
|69
|192
|134
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|10
|6
|64
|154
|128
|Toronto
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|146
|111
|Boston
|42
|25
|14
|3
|53
|128
|118
|Detroit
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|127
|157
|Buffalo
|44
|14
|23
|7
|35
|115
|152
|Ottawa
|39
|14
|21
|4
|32
|109
|132
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|29
|13
|4
|62
|140
|120
|Pittsburgh
|45
|27
|11
|7
|61
|151
|120
|Washington
|45
|24
|12
|9
|57
|145
|122
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|15
|16
|6
|36
|89
|101
|Philadelphia
|44
|14
|22
|8
|36
|110
|151
|New Jersey
|44
|15
|24
|5
|35
|125
|156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|43
|32
|8
|3
|67
|181
|126
|Nashville
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|140
|123
|Minnesota
|40
|27
|10
|3
|57
|156
|120
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|Dallas
|42
|23
|17
|2
|48
|126
|127
|Winnipeg
|41
|18
|16
|7
|43
|119
|125
|Chicago
|45
|16
|22
|7
|39
|112
|151
|Arizona
|43
|10
|29
|4
|24
|94
|163
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|45
|26
|16
|3
|55
|153
|135
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|Los Angeles
|46
|23
|16
|7
|53
|131
|127
|Calgary
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|128
|99
|Edmonton
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|137
|135
|San Jose
|45
|22
|20
|3
|47
|124
|139
|Vancouver
|45
|20
|19
|6
|46
|113
|122
|Seattle
|44
|14
|26
|4
|32
|116
|156
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Florida 8, Columbus 4
Vancouver 3, Chicago 1
Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Toronto 6, New Jersey 4
Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tuesday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.