EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington513412573185151
Boston5129101270169135
Pittsburgh503114567168136
Tampa Bay503015565181142
N.Y. Islanders492915563143132
Columbus512716862138130
Florida492816561183163
Carolina502918361159132
Toronto512717761186170
Philadelphia502717660158150
Montreal522322753160162
Buffalo512222751148160
N.Y. Rangers482321450158159
Ottawa501823945138169
New Jersey501824844135182
Detroit511235428109199

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis513112870164141
Colorado492815662179143
Vancouver512918462170152
Dallas502818460131127
Calgary522719660143155
Edmonton502618658158157
Arizona532621658150145
Vegas522520757161159
Nashville502419755169168
Chicago512421654155161
Winnipeg512522454152160
Minnesota502321652156166
San Jose522226448136174
Anaheim502025545128156
Los Angeles521928543130164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games 

Montreal 3, Buffalo 1

Nashville 6, New Jersey 5, SO

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2, OT

Friday's Games 

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 630 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Columbus at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games 

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

