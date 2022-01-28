EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida44309565179126
Tampa Bay442910563152125
Toronto392610355133103
Boston402413351125111
Detroit431819642118147
Buffalo421322733111147
Ottawa371320430105128
Montreal4282772394159

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina4029926014396
Pittsburgh432710660146113
N.Y. Rangers442812460135115
Washington442312955140122
Columbus411921139126148
N.Y. Islanders3615156368697
New Jersey421522535120148
Philadelphia431322834106148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado41308363171121
Nashville452714458140123
St. Louis432612557152117
Minnesota382510353149115
Dallas402216246120121
Winnipeg401716741115124
Chicago431620739107142
Arizona41102742492158

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas442516353150133
Anaheim462216852138134
Los Angeles442216650124120
Calgary39201364612799
San Jose432219246119132
Edmonton392116244128130
Vancouver431919543110120
Seattle431425432114153

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4, Vegas 1

Seattle 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Anaheim 5, Montreal 4

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 2

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Vancouver 5, Winnipeg 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 1

Edmonton 3, Nashville 2, SO

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Ottawa, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 7p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

