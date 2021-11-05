EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida10901194122
Toronto11641132730
Tampa Bay10532123032
Buffalo10541113027
Boston8530102321
Detroit11452103039
Ottawa1036172535
Montreal1239062440

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina9900183715
N.Y. Rangers10622142422
Washington10514143627
Philadelphia9522123024
Columbus9630122826
N.Y. Islanders8422102320
Pittsburgh9432102927
New Jersey843192125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis9711153621
Winnipeg9522123229
Minnesota9630122730
Nashville10550102829
Dallas10442102229
Colorado944192832
Chicago1118242542
Arizona1009111342

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton9810163923
Calgary10613153422
San Jose10640123027
Anaheim11443113535
Vegas10550102631
Los Angeles1045192729
Vancouver1045192527
Seattle1146193035

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Vegas 5, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Montreal 2

Boston 5, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

Dallas 4, Calgary 3, OT

Seattle 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 3

Friday's Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

