EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida624214690254180
Tampa Bay623917684207177
Toronto623918583229189
Boston633919583191169
Detroit632630759184235
Buffalo632233852167220
Ottawa632236549162207
Montreal6317361044160238

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina634215690206150
Pittsburgh643916987210168
N.Y. Rangers644019585193167
Washington6535201080216185
Columbus643229367211239
N.Y. Islanders612725963165166
New Jersey632335551195230
Philadelphia6320321151159220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado634513595244175
St. Louis623518979222175
Minnesota613720478228196
Nashville643723478211184
Dallas623524373184185
Winnipeg6430241070201198
Chicago632232953167219
Arizona632039444164228

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary633817884218153
Los Angeles653522878188182
Edmonton643524575217204
Vegas663428472205201
Vancouver643026868183186
Anaheim6527271165186210
San Jose632827864167198
Seattle642038646168228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 1

New Jersey 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Ottawa 0

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 3

San Jose 4, Calgary 3

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Los Angeles 6, Nashville 1

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo,6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders,6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo,6 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 11:30a.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

