EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5028101268166133
Tampa Bay482915462175137
Florida482716559179160
Toronto492517757176165
Buffalo492220751145152
Montreal502221751155157
Ottawa481723842130163
Detroit501234428107195

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington493311571177144
Pittsburgh493113567168133
N.Y. Islanders482815561139130
Columbus502616860134127
Carolina492818359155131
Philadelphia492617658155150
N.Y. Rangers472320450156155
New Jersey481724741126173

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis493011868158134
Colorado492815662179143
Dallas482717458125120
Winnipeg492520454148152
Chicago502420654152157
Nashville472218751156154
Minnesota492221650152164

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver492718458162149
Edmonton492618557155153
Calgary502619557135147
Vegas512519757159156
Arizona512620557146138
San Jose502125446130167
Anaheim481924543122150
Los Angeles501827541125158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games 

Colorado 6, Detroit 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 4

Tuesday's Games 

Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

No games scheduled

Friday's Games 

No games scheduled

Tags