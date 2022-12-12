EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston2722414510658
Toronto291856429370
Tampa Bay271791359582
Detroit271386328486
Florida2913124309898
Montreal2713122288296
Buffalo281214226109103
Ottawa2711142248389

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey2721514310063
Carolina271566368073
Pittsburgh2816843610083
N.Y. Islanders2917120349280
N.Y. Rangers2914105338982
Washington3014124328789
Philadelphia299137257096
Columbus27101522280111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg271881378969
Dallas2816753710581
Colorado2614102308274
Minnesota2714112308684
Nashville2512112266778
St. Louis28121512584108
Arizona269134227296
Chicago267154186294

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas302091419880
Seattle271683359685
Los Angeles311511535106112
Edmonton28161203210297
Calgary2813114308687
Vancouver28121332797109
San Jose3091652393110
Anaheim2871831770120

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Seattle 5, Florida 2

Columbus 6, Los Angeles 5, OT

Washington 5, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Boston 3, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

