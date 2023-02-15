EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston53408585196115
Tampa Bay533516272191156
Toronto543214872181145
Florida572724660196197
Buffalo522622456190182
Detroit522420856160169
Ottawa532624355161170
Montreal542327450148194

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina533510878178144
New Jersey533513575184141
N.Y. Rangers533114870178141
Pittsburgh532717963172164
Washington562822662171160
N.Y. Islanders572723761164158
Philadelphia5522231054149171
Columbus541634436137207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5530141171183142
Winnipeg543419169174140
Colorado522819561160147
Minnesota532820561159154
Nashville512520656142151
St. Louis532525353168192
Arizona541828844146191
Chicago521631537125190

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas543218468177152
Los Angeles553018767184185
Seattle543018666187170
Edmonton543019565201176
Calgary5425181161175166
Vancouver542129446182221
San Jose5517271145167207
Anaheim541731640135223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, Chicago 0

Carolina 3, Washington 2

New Jersey 3, Columbus 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

St. Louis 6, Florida 2

Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO

Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

