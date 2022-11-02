EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|45
|26
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|37
|25
|Tampa Bay
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|32
|31
|Florida
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|30
|31
|Detroit
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|28
|32
|Montreal
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|31
|Toronto
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|27
|30
|Ottawa
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|33
|31
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|36
|25
|N.Y. Rangers
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|31
|Carolina
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|25
|Philadelphia
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|24
|22
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|36
|25
|Washington
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|32
|32
|Pittsburgh
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|37
|35
|Columbus
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|26
|44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|23
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|26
|25
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|35
|36
|Chicago
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|32
|34
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|29
|27
|Arizona
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|26
|36
|Nashville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|26
|36
|St. Louis
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|19
|30
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|35
|19
|Edmonton
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|41
|32
|Seattle
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|38
|38
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|43
|47
|Calgary
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Anaheim
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|26
|44
|San Jose
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|29
|40
|Vancouver
|10
|2
|6
|2
|6
|30
|40
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Arizona 3, Florida 1
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.