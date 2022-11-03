EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston10910184526
Buffalo10730144328
Tampa Bay10640123231
Toronto11542123232
Florida10541113031
Detroit9432102832
Montreal10550102831
Ottawa945083331

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey10730143625
N.Y. Rangers11632143231
Carolina9621132925
N.Y. Islanders10640123625
Philadelphia10532122627
Washington11542123232
Pittsburgh11452104041
Columbus1037062644

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas10631133323
Winnipeg9531112625
Minnesota10541113536
Chicago10442103234
Colorado944192927
Arizona935172636
Nashville1036172636
St. Louis835061930

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas11920183519
Edmonton10730144132
Seattle11542123838
Los Angeles12660124347
Calgary8530102825
Anaheim1036172644
San Jose1238172940
Vancouver1026263040

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado vs. Columbus at Nokia Arena, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

