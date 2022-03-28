EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida654415694264191
Tampa Bay654118688215182
Toronto654119587239197
Boston654119587200174
Detroit662632860189253
Buffalo6623331056178232
Ottawa652336652170213
Montreal6618371147169247

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina654315793216156
Pittsburgh6740171090225179
N.Y. Rangers664219589203172
Washington6737201084224191
Columbus663229569216246
N.Y. Islanders642827965174178
Philadelphia6621341153171233
New Jersey662437553203239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado664614698253184
Minnesota644020484237202
Nashville663824480217194
St. Louis643520979226187
Dallas643625375189192
Winnipeg6732251074209207
Chicago6624321058179229
Arizona652040545167234

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary654017888231160
Los Angeles673622981195188
Edmonton663625577227215
Vegas683628476216206
Vancouver673226973192191
San Jose652928866173204
Anaheim6727291165189218
Seattle652039646170232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT

Toronto 5, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington,6 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

