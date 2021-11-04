EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida9801173618
Tampa Bay9531112930
Buffalo9531112822
Toronto10541112529
Detroit10442102934
Boston743081820
Ottawa935172430
Montreal1138062234

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina9900183715
N.Y. Rangers10622142422
Washington9513133222
Columbus9630122826
Philadelphia8521112821
New Jersey843192125
N.Y. Islanders732281718
Pittsburgh833282625

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis8611133118
Winnipeg9522123229
Minnesota9630122730
Nashville10550102829
Colorado944192832
Dallas934281826
Chicago1118242542
Arizona1009111342

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton9810163923
Calgary9612143118
San Jose9630122722
Anaheim11443113535
Los Angeles1045192729
Vancouver1045192527
Vegas945082130
Seattle1036172533

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina 4, Chicago 3

Edmonton 5, Nashville 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT

Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

