EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|9
|8
|0
|1
|17
|36
|18
|Tampa Bay
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|30
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|28
|22
|Toronto
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|25
|29
|Detroit
|10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|29
|34
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|18
|20
|Ottawa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|24
|30
|Montreal
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|22
|34
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|37
|15
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|24
|22
|Washington
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|32
|22
|Columbus
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|28
|26
|Philadelphia
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|21
|New Jersey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|21
|25
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|17
|18
|Pittsburgh
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|26
|25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|31
|18
|Winnipeg
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|32
|29
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|30
|Nashville
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|28
|29
|Colorado
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|32
|Dallas
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|18
|26
|Chicago
|11
|1
|8
|2
|4
|25
|42
|Arizona
|10
|0
|9
|1
|1
|13
|42
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|39
|23
|Calgary
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|31
|18
|San Jose
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|27
|22
|Anaheim
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|35
|35
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|27
|29
|Vancouver
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|25
|27
|Vegas
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|21
|30
|Seattle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|33
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Carolina 4, Chicago 3
Edmonton 5, Nashville 2
Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT
Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 5 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vegas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.