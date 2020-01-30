EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5129101270169135
Tampa Bay503015565181142
Florida492816561183163
Toronto512717761186170
Buffalo502221751147157
Montreal512222751157161
Ottawa501823945138169
Detroit511235428109199

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington513412573185151
Pittsburgh503114567168136
N.Y. Islanders492915563143132
Columbus512716862138130
Carolina502918361159132
Philadelphia502717660158150
N.Y. Rangers482321450158159
New Jersey491824743130176

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis513112870164141
Colorado492815662179143
Dallas502818460131127
Chicago512421654155161
Winnipeg512522454152160
Nashville492319753163163
Minnesota502321652156166

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver512918462170152
Calgary522719660143155
Edmonton502618658158157
Vegas522520757161159
Arizona522621557148142
San Jose522226448136174
Anaheim502025545128156
Los Angeles511828541127162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games 

Nashville 5, Washington 4

Toronto 5, Dallas 3

Anaheim 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 2

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3, SO

Thursday's Games 

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Columbus at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

