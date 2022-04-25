EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Florida7957166120332232
x-Toronto8052217111307251
x-Tampa Bay7949228106275223
x-Boston7949255103244213
Buffalo8031381173229283
Detroit8031391072225306
Ottawa793141769218256
Montreal8020491151207314

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina8052208112268196
x-N.Y. Rangers7951226108245197
x-Pittsburgh80452411101266221
x-Washington79442312100271233
N.Y. Islanders7935341080218229
Columbus793636779253289
New Jersey792744862238291
Philadelphia7925431161208287

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7955186116302222
x-Minnesota7951217109300245
x-St. Louis80492011109304230
Nashville794429694253238
Dallas794430593228238
Winnipeg7936321183241253
Chicago7926421163210284
Arizona792250751193303

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Calgary79492010108285198
x-Edmonton794627698277245
Los Angeles8043271096232230
Vegas794231690254237
Vancouver7938301187239229
San Jose7932351276208251
Anaheim8030361474225265
Seattle782646658205271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, New Jersey 0

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 5, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1

Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4

Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO

Boston 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT

St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3

San Jose 5, Vegas 4, SO

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina,6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders,6 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video